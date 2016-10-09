Social

October 9, 2016 12:01 AM

Hannah Gresham, Adam Patterson to wed

Together with their families, Hannah Elizabeth Gresham and Adam Wallace Patterson are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-elect, a resident of Rock Hill, is a student at the University of South Carolina.

The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Burke, Virginia, and a graduate of USC, is employed with the MITRE Corporation as an operations research analyst.

The couple plans a April 2017 wedding in Clover.

In her own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: We met on the Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina in April 2014. However, it wasn’t until September 2015 that we actually started dating! Go Gamecocks!

Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?

A: That’s a hard one! I think I knew he was the man I wanted to marry when I saw the way he interacted with his family and mine. He loves and cares so deeply, which is one of the things that I find most attractive in him!

Q: Tell us about the proposal.

A: We were in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on vacation. Our first evening there, Adam wanted to walk down the beach. Thinking nothing of a proposal, I went along hoping to see crabs scurrying in the sand. Before I knew it, Adam was down on one knee asking me to marry him! I thought it was a joke at first, but it wasn’t! I was flabbergasted but managed to say “yes!” before the floodgates opened and tears of happiness came rushing out!

