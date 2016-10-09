Hannah Gresham, Adam Patterson to wed

Together with their families, Hannah Elizabeth Gresham and Adam Wallace Patterson are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect, a resident of Rock Hill, is a student at the University of South Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Burke, Virginia, and a graduate of USC, is employed with the MITRE Corporation as an operations research analyst.
The couple plans a April 2017 wedding in Clover.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met on the Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina in April 2014. However, it wasn’t until September 2015 that we actually started dating! Go Gamecocks!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: That’s a hard one! I think I knew he was the man I wanted to marry when I saw the way he interacted with his family and mine. He loves and cares so deeply, which is one of the things that I find most attractive in him!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on vacation. Our first evening there, Adam wanted to walk down the beach. Thinking nothing of a proposal, I went along hoping to see crabs scurrying in the sand. Before I knew it, Adam was down on one knee asking me to marry him! I thought it was a joke at first, but it wasn’t! I was flabbergasted but managed to say “yes!” before the floodgates opened and tears of happiness came rushing out!
