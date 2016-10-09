Lisa King, Shane McDowell to wed

John King Jr. and Linda King of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa King, to Shane McDowell, son of James McDowell and Julie McDowell.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Alice King and the late John King Sr. of Columbia and the late Roger Wiggins and Joan Wiggins of Irmo. She is a graduate of the surgical technology program at Midlands Technical College in Columbia and of the Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting in Nashville, Tennessee. She is employed as a certified surgical technologist and certified surgical first assistant at Lexington Medical Center.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Ronald McDowell and Joan McDowell. He graduated from Midlands Technical College with an associate degree, and he is employed with Westinghouse Electric as a laser operator.
The couple plans a November wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Our sophomore year in high school.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When I realized ALL my future plans and dreams included him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We drove up to Asheville, North Carolina, to go apple picking and to tour the Biltmore Estate. While touring the gardens, we stopped to rest on one of the benches, and that’s where he got down on one knee and popped the question.
