Cara Wilson, Christopher Boever to wed

Together with their families, Cara Lorraine Wilson and Christopher Michael Boever, both of Lexington, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Patricia and John Olson of West Columbia and of Elizabeth and Gregory Wilson Jr. of Lugoff. She is the granddaughter of Jean and Coney Huhn of Elgin and Mickey Olson of West Columbia. A 2009 graduate of White Knoll High School, she is a student at Strayer University and employed with Hawthorne Pharmacy.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Pete and Denise Arruda of Gilbert and the grandson of Charlie and Eva Arruda of New Bedford, Massachusetts. A 2009 graduate of Gilbert High School, he is employed with City Electric Supply.
The couple plans an October 2017 wedding in Gilbert.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met online, by complete accident. I saw his picture and was immediately attracted to him. He sent me a message, and since then, we have been inseparable.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew he was the one when he always put myself and my son first. He always asked me how my son was doing, and anytime we went out to do anything, he always made sure it was kid-friendly. To this day, I still get butterflies around him. He is the best person I know, and I am honored that I get to be his wife.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were on vacation at Myrtle Beach, and he wanted to walk on the beach one night. We walked with my best friend, Ashley; her two sisters, Amber and Anna; my brother, Blake; and Chris’ brother, Austin. I was so tired I could barely keep my eyes open. I was practically begging him to take me back to the beach house so I could go to sleep. He insisted on going by the water. As we were walking, everyone else distanced themselves from us, but I was too tired to put two and two together. We turned around to walk back to the golf cart, and we were ahead of everyone. He told me he had a question, but we were still walking, so I didn’t suspect. He pulled out the ring box and said, “Wanna get hitched?” I stopped immediately. He laughed, and stood in front of me, got down on one knee, and asked me to marry him. I said yes, and then the whole group crowded around us taking pictures and making videos. It was the best night of my life.
Comments