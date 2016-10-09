Hannah Brearley, Justin Meade marry

Hannah Louise Brearley and Justin Curtis Meade, both of Greenville, were married Oct. 1 at Grace Church in Greenville. The Rev. Robert Brearley, uncle of the bride, performed the double ring ceremony. Scripture was read by Ms. Charlee Crews Green. Music was provided by Pinner String Ensemble and bagpiper Steve Agan.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William DuBose Brearley of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of the late Ms. Martha and Orell H. Smith of Hartsville and Mrs. Mary Kate Brearley Glasser and the late Rev. Dr. Cecil D. Brearley Jr. of Columbia. The bride is a graduate of Presbyterian College and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is employed as a nurse practitioner in Greenville.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Curtis Meade of Williamston. He is the grandson of Ms. Ellen Ruth Wright and the late Clarence F. Wright of Starr and Carole C. Meade and William C. Meade of Williamston. He is a graduate of Winthrop University, majoring in finance and marketing, and is employed at Plan First Financial as a certified financial planner.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
The maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Mrs. Jennifer Brearley Cooper of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Addie Dooley Bors of Lexington; Miss Lauren Julia Johnson, Miss Mary Caroline Kosh, and Mrs. Ashley Busbee Nielson, all of Charleston; and the groom’s sister, Miss Hayley Renee Meade of Greenville. The flower girl was the bride’s niece, Miss Claire Martha Cooper of Lexington.
Mr. David Curtis Meade, father of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were William Gaines Bailey of Durham, North Carolina; Trevor Andrew Beesley of St. Augustine, Florida; the bride’s brother, Dr. William DuBose Brearley Jr. of Columbia; Bradley Michael Orr and William Bennett Sherard, both of Greenville; and Jason Nathaniel Winecoff of Simpsonville. Ushers were Sean Alexander Weron of Plano, Texas, and Duncan Conner Williams of Philippi, West Virginia. The ring bearer was the bride’s nephew, Master William DuBose Brearley III.
A reception followed at the Commerce Club. After their honeymoon in Mexico, the couple will reside in Greenville.
Comments