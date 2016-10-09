Laura Macaulay, David Carlson marry

Laura Jean Macaulay and David Edwin Carlson, both of Durham, North Carolina, were united in marriage Oct. 8 at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Pastor Wade Roof officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Earl and Jaclyn Macaulay of West Columbia. She earned a Ph.D. from Duke University, and she is employed with the Environmental Protection Agency.
The groom is the son of Carl and Margaret Carlson of Williamsburg, Virginia. He earned a Ph.D. from Duke University, and he is employed with the university.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist Max Witherall provided music.
Maid of honor was Bailey Young of Spartanburg. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sisters, Lisa Carlson and Amy Carlson; Bailey Young; Taylor Tritt; Ashton Rogers; Genevieve Lipp; Halley Brantley; Jennifer Israel; and Jordan Rawl. Alise Sansbury of Lexington was flower girl.
Best man was Eric Carlson of Williamsburg, Virginia. Groomsmen were Eric Carlson, Matthew McKenna, Murillo Andradis, Earl Macaulay Jr., and Jackson Macaulay.
Emily Barrier was crucifer.
A reception followed at Stone River in West Columbia.
After their honeymoon in Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Durham.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Waiting to get basketball tickets at Duke University.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: David proposed at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: My home church.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The bride loves piano music.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: The bride is wearing Duke-blue shoes; she borrowed a pearl necklace from Jarrett and Hart Goldsmiths of Columbia, her aunt and uncle; and she has a new dress and shoes.
