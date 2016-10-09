Morgan Martinez, Taj Ghosheh marry

Morgan McKenzie Martinez and Taj Gerard Izzat Ghosheh, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 8 at the Lace House in Columbia. The Rev. Josh Squires of First Presbyterian Church officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Edward Martinez of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Maria Martinez and the late Mr. Louis Martinez of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keen Grainger of Clarkton, North Carolina.
She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications and graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2016. She is employed as a law clerk to the Honorable Thomas E. Huff at the South Carolina Court of Appeals.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Taj Izzat Ghosheh of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Izzat Mohie Eldin Ghosheh of Jerusalem and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Joseph Sammon of Columbia.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management, and he is employed as manager of two Subway franchises, which his family owns and operates.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by by her parents. Sister Strings of Columbia provided music.
Maid of honor was Miss Mary Grace Martinez of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Charley Summerlin FitzSimons, Ms. Elizabeth Stinson McCann, and Ms. Sarah Reaville Frantz, all of Columbia, and Ms. Mary Catherine Keown Horne of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Best man was Mr. Joseph Bahaie Ghosheh of Columbia. Groomsmen were Mr. Robert Nicholas Cargile, Mr. Ryan Hill Monroe, Mr. Gregory Carl Moorer, Mr. Kyle Grainger Martinez and Mr. Cameron Edward Martinez, all of Columbia, and Mr. Jason Lewis Wilson of Charleston.
A reception followed at the Lace House.
After their honeymoon in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met after a USC football game on October 8, 2011, exactly 5 years before our wedding date. My best friend was in town to hang out with Taj’s brother, so she called me to meet up with them after the football game. After “tailgate hopping” for a few hours, we ended up meeting up with Taj and his friends and ended up hanging out with them for the rest of the night. We immediately hit it off and began dating shortly thereafter!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew Taj was the one when I found out that he liked Nickelback but realized I loved him despite my longstanding rule to never date anyone who liked Nickelback.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Taj proposed one evening after we made dinner at his house. I was putting away the leftovers, and I turned around and he was on one knee. It was a perfect and intimate moment shared between the two of us.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the wedding day?
A: I am most looking forward to celebrating our wedding with our friends and family. I’m also very excited to see my mother’s family when they see our favors. Our favors are a family recipe for sweet pickles from my maternal grandmother’s family. Family members spent time making pickles with Grandma King so that we could have the recipe written down. These pickles were used in all recipes that called for pickles – potato salad, egg salad, etc. Grandma King passed away several years ago, but my mother continues to make these pickles. After taking a brief hiatus for a few years, Grandma King’s sweet pickles are returning as our wedding favor! Our family doesn’t know yet, so I’m excited to see their reaction.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We chose the Lace House because we wanted a venue that had charm. We looked at a few venues and were sold on the Lace House the day we toured it. We loved the fact that we were able to use the beautiful interior of the Lace House in addition to the outside.
