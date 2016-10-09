Charlotte McElveen, Preston Willard marry

Charlotte Manigault McElveen and Woodrow Preston Willard, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Sept. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia. Msgr. Richard D. Harris, V.G., officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Powers McElveen Jr. of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Moses Tucker Laffitte Jr. and the late Mr. William Powers McElveen, all of Columbia, and Mr. James McClure Hendrix and the late Mrs. James McClure Hendrix of Greenville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of South Carolina, and she is employed with JH Development as a human resources assistant.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Wilson Willard of Spartanburg. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Allen McCullough III of Honea Path and the late Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Wilson Willard of Spartanburg. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wofford College, and he is employed with Palmetto Garage Works as chief operating officer.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Maids of honor were the bride’s sisters, Elizabeth Tennent McElveen and Mary Catherine McElveen of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Morgan Willard Crouch, Ella Hampton Hyatt, Ellen Meryl Mundy, Bradley Lynn Poole, Anna Cline Snyder, and Caroline Joye Stuckey, all of Columbia; and Julia Elizabeth Frazier of Mount Pleasant.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Miller Gwynn Cornelson of New York; George McAlpin Crouch Jr., Andrew Morton Greenberg, and James Augustus Herlong Jr., all of Columbia; Christopher Mark Lee of Mount Pleasant; Shane Michael Scully of Charleston; and Joseph Anton Warman of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A reception followed at Forest Lake Club.
After their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, the couple will reside in Columbia.
