Kristie Taylor, Steven Sawyer marry

Kristie Lyn Taylor and Steven Gary Sawyer Jr., both of Cayce, were united in marriage Oct. 8 at Springdale House and Gardens in Springdale. Mr. Jeff Stilwell officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Joel and Kathy Taylor of Cayce. She is the granddaughter of Ernie and Carolyn Frost and Mrs. Gloria Clingan, all of Lexington. She graduated from Lander University, and she is employed with Lexington 3 as a kindergarten teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School.
The groom is the son of Steve and Cindy Sawyer of Anderson. He graduated from Lander University, and he is employed with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Jessica M. Johnson of Cayce. Matron of honor was Mrs. Katie Taylor Fonte of Coppell, Texas. Bridesmaids were Savannah Taylor of Aiken and Morgan Stancil of Easley. Miss Vivienne Fonte, Miss Elizabeth Fonte and Miss Lucile Fonte of Coppell, Texas, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Craig Young of Anderson and Edwin Richard Taylor and Patrick Ryan Taylor, both of Cayce.
The bride’s aunt, Mrs. Sheri Bryd of Lexington, served as makeup and hair stylist and cake cutter. Mrs. Lilly Sox was wedding director.
A reception followed at Springdale House and Gardens.
After their honeymoon in Charleston, the couple will reside in Cayce.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Lander University.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Sophomore year of college.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Steven got down on one knee in front of the family and asked me to marry him.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the wedding day?
A: First dance as husband and wife.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Local.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Favorite song.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Old is a ring from Grandmother. Shoes are new; hair clip is borrowed; and toenail polish is blue.
