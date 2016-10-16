Emily Ervin, Matthew Kearse marry

Emily Bray Ervin and Matthew Eaves Kearse, both of Irmo, were united in marriage Oct. 15 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Irmo. The Rev. Paul C. Sizemore officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Greg and Sherry Ervin of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Annette Ervin and the late Leland Edward Ervin of Troy, Missouri; Walter Bear Krouse of Semmes, Alabama; and the late Emma Sue Krouse of Summerville. A 2010 graduate of Dutch Fork High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental and natural resources from Clemson University in 2014, and she is employed with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The groom is the son of Horace Lynwood Kearse III and Rebecca Kearse of Chapin. He is the grandson of Horace Lynwood Kearse Jr. and Mabel Kearse of Fairfax and Mary Eaves and the late Charles Lee Eaves Sr. of Allendale. A 2009 graduate of Chapin High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Clemson University in 2014, and he is employed with Milliken Forestry.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloist Mr. Mike Johnson and organist Mrs. Marilyn Bauer provided music.
Maid of honor was Brooke Scupp of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Morgan Blair of Rock Hill, Cameron Joshi of Greenville, and Mary Kathryn Kearse and Chelsea McClain, both of Chapin. Leah Tysinger of Williamston was flower girl.
Best man was Chris Porter of Lexington. Groomsmen were Mason Blair of Rock Hill; Lee Eaves of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tyler Kelly and Trae King, both of Central. Crawford Jump of Duluth, Georgia, was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Pine Island Club.
After their honeymoon cruise to the eastern Caribbean, the couple will reside in Irmo.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Second year at Clemson.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I always told my parents I would find my Prince Charming at Clemson. There definitely is something about those hills making dreams come true! Matthew had me at “Go Tigers!”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Matthew proposed at Howard’s Rock in Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Sept. 12, 2015. We had planned to take pictures at Howard’s Rock with some of our friends at halftime. When it came time for us to take pictures, we took a few, and then Matthew got down on one knee and pulled out a ring from his shirt pocket. I had absolutely no idea and started crying happy tears. Matthew picked the best place to propose since we met in Clemson and Clemson has a very special place in both our hearts.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the wedding day?
A: Looking forward to leaving the reception with my husband to “Tiger Rag” and our friends and family holding purple and orange glow sticks.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: I’ve been attending Mount Olive Lutheran Church with my family for 16 years, and I never thought about getting married anywhere else.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: A lady from my church made my garter (and an extra to throw) from material cut from my wedding dress during alterations.
