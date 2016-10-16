Michele Gilchrist, Eric Gillespie marry

Michele Bridget Gilchrist and Eric Damone Gillespie, both of Cassatt, were united in marriage Oct. 2 at Lawton Park in Hartsville. The Rev. Loman Jones officiated the 2:30 p.m. ceremony.
The groom is the son of Eliane Hannah.
The bride was escorted by Mark Williams.
Matron of honor was Cheryl Tish Jones. Bridesmaids were Cristina Moral and Kaleena Gillispie.
Best man was Joe Jones Jr. Groomsman was Darian Canty.
A reception followed at Lawton Park Pavilon. The couple will reside in Casatt.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Online.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: The first time we met.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On Christmas Day.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The 1920s theme.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We went to Lawton Park for our first date.
