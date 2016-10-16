Katherine Hart, Peter Castro marry

Katherine Callaway Hart and Peter Matthew Castro, both of Denver, were united in marriage Sept. 10 at the Romantic Gardens at Denver Botanic Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Louise Westfall officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Garner Hart of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ethredge Hart of Roebuck, the late Mrs. Frances Garner Hart, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eugene Callaway of Washington, Georgia. She graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and she earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She is employed as a certified public accountant with Deloitte in Denver.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Raymond Castro of Meridian, Idaho, formerly of Howell, New Jersey. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Joseph Cronin of Toms River, New Jersey; the late Peter John Castro of Brooklyn, New York; Mr. Pasquale Anthony Fazio of Brooklyn, New York; and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Anton Bezler of Staton Island, New York. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and he is employed as a product owner with Conga in Broomfield, Colorado.
The bride was escorted by her father. Hot Shot Strings, a string quartet led by the couple’s friend Anna Morris, provided music.
Maid of honor was Sarah McClain Patterson of Columbia. Matron of honor was the bride’s cousin, Callaway Patterson Banks of Greenville. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sister, Stephanie Beatrice Castro of Broomfield, Colorado; Hayley Anne Thompson of Denver; and Kelley Cole Eaker and Ashleigh Burnette Mason, both of Columbia. The bride’s cousins, Caroline Coe Blackwell and Margaret Jane Blackwell of Roswell, Georgia, were flower girls.
Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Russell Callaway Hart of Long Creek; Cameron Hart Cerone of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Aaron Holbrook Kaye of Playa Del Ray, California; and Jay Hill Ingrebretsen, Daniel Vincent Ponder, and Benjamin Ross Weimer, all of Denver.
A reception followed at The Orangery and Marnie’s Pavilion at Denver Botanic Gardens.
After their honeymoon in Fiji, the couple will reside in Denver.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Katherine wanted to go out West for graduate school and picked the University of Colorado at Boulder. She was introduced to Pete, a recent graduate of CU, by one of her roommates in Boulder. They met on the banks of Boulder Creek, which runs through the center of the town.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: Pete knew Katherine was “the one” the first Thanksgiving they spent together. Neither Pete nor Katherine could go home for Thanksgiving on their student budgets, so they cooked a Thanksgiving meal together in Boulder.
Katherine returned to live and work in South Carolina after finishing her master’s degree in Colorado, and Pete came to visit her here. Wandering around Charleston together one day during that visit convinced her that Pete was “the one.” She requested that her employer transfer her to its Denver office so that they could live in the same city.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Pete told Katherine before they went to dinner one night in Boulder that he needed to pick something up from a friend who was down at Boulder Creek. He insisted that she walk with him down to the creek and proposed to her there, where they had first met five years before.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Seeing each other for the first time that day. We also had a great time dancing into the night with all our friends and family.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We love living in Denver and wanted our friends and family to join us there for our wedding. We chose the Denver Botanic Gardens as the venue because it is a truly beautiful outside space which would allow us to take advantage of the beautiful September weather in Denver. The Gardens also had inside spaces, filled with flowers and exotic plants, which were perfect for dinner and dancing after the ceremony. It was a wonderful setting for our wedding.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Katherine and her mother together chose the classical music selections beautifully played by a string quartet for the prelude, processionals, and recessional. The prelude music included “Bist Du Bei Mir” by Bach, which was the vocal solo at the wedding of Katherine’s parents. The fact that our friend, violinist Anna Morris, led the string quartet during the ceremony as her gift to us made the music even more special.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: I (Katherine) carried a linen and lace handkerchief owned by my great-grandmother, Sara Eloise Smith Sisk, and carried by my mother, Laura Callaway Hart, at her wedding in 1977 as my something old. I also wore my mother’s wedding veil. Something new was my pair of gold sandals. Something blue was the pale blue center of my crystal earrings. Something borrowed was a sixpence in my shoe, which was loaned to me by my aunt, Katherine Callaway Patterson of Orangeburg, who also wore it in her shoe at her wedding, as did her daughter, Callaway Patterson Banks, who was my matron of honor.
