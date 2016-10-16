Jacquelyn Johnson, Gregory Stinson marry

Jacquelyn Johnson and Gregory Stinson, both of Columbia, were united in marriage June 25 at Romantic Little Weddings in Irmo.
The bride is a graduate of Columbia College and Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. A former WIS-TV news anchor, reporter and radio announcer, the bride is now a producer-director with the S.C. Educational Television Network.
The groom attended Voorhees College in Denmark, graduating magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in management. He earned a master’s degree in human resource development management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. He is employed with the S.C. Department of Corrections as a case manager at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her brother, Jeffrey Johnson, in a modest ceremony attended by close friends and family. A reception followed at Romantic Little Weddings. The couple will reside in Northeast Columbia.
In her own words
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: I’m a jazz singer. I love jazz music. When he could name different jazz artists, just by hearing their music, I knew he was “the one”!
