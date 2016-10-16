Danielle Rivers, Keith Coles marry

Danielle Patrice Rivers of Columbia and Keith Lee Coles of Charleston were united in marriage Sept. 17 at Central Baptist Church in Columbia. Ricky Ray Ezell Sr. officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Patricia Campbell Rivers of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Hattie Mae Campbell of Fountain Inn. A graduate of Clemson University, she is employed with Publix Pharmacy.
The groom is the son of Betty Coles and the grandson of Wilhemenia Moultrie. A graduate of Clemson University, he is employed with the U.S. government.
The bride was escorted by Calvin Sims. Pianist Charles Johnson and Ericka Lorick Mclamore provided music.
Maid of honor was Amber Rivers. Bridesmaids were Nicole Smith, Zanne Williams and Savanna Lewis. Arielle Harris was flower girl.
Best man was Bryan Arledge. Groomsmen were Kentrell Mosley, Faradan Thompson and Gregory Franklin. Tristan Brown was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Columbia Capital City Club.
The couple honeymooned in Nassau, Bahamas.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Freshman orientation at Clemson University.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e)/spouse was “the one”?
A: After talking for a few minutes.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: All the love we received from everyone! It was truly tangible.
