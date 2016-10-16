Brieann Wierzbinski, Matthew Bookter marry

Brieann Wierzbinski and Matthew Bookter, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 15 at The Big Apple in Columbia. Jim Long officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Susan Scully of Columbia and David and Elaine Wierzbinski of Dunnellon, Florida. A graduate of Newberry College, she is employed with Lexington School District 2 as a third-grade teacher.
The groom is the son of Philip and Carolyn Bookter of Columbia. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is employed with Pool Man Pool Services as a certified pool operator.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by Susan Scully and David Wierzbinski. Pat Long pianist provided music.
Maid of honor was Chelsey Wierzbinski of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Mackenzie Kleniewski and Kamryn Kleniewski, both of Toms River, New Jersey; Emily Scully and Brittany Martin, both of Columbia; and Kimberly Seabrook of Charleston; Alyssa Tusang of Cableskill, New York. Emmersyn Goodlin of North Brunswick, New Jersey, was flower girl.
Best man was Chris Bookter of Columbia. Groomsmen were Josh Gonzalez and Kevin Lunday, both of Columbia; Josh Coolidge and David Dukes, both of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Kyle Kleniewski of Toms River, New Jersey. Jakob and Joshua Goodlin of North Brunswick, New Jersey, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Columbia Marriott.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In her own words
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew Matthew was the one long before we were engaged. It was a crazy, yet exciting feeling to be so in sync with a person and want to spend every minute creating memories with them. We both knew we would spend the rest of our lives together, but when Matthew agreed to having our wedding during football season, I knew that he was serious.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Matthew proposed in front of The American Theater in Charleston on a gorgeous Saturday in March. Matthew and I took a picture in front of the theater the night we started dating because I loved the movie “The Notebook.” It had since become one of our favorite pictures. When we visited for the day I thought we were just taking another picture in that spot, little did I know it would become one of my new favorite pictures. He got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife mid-picture.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Having our families together to celebrate this next step in our lives. We cannot be any more excited or blessed to be surrounded by so much love and support.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The ceremony venue was actually suggested by our DJ, Dave Gilbert. When I stepped inside The Big Apple for the first time, it gave me the most amazing feeling. I knew that would be where we would get married and start our lives together as husband and wife. The history, the beauty, and the story behind the building just made it that much better.
