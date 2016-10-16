Lauren Willis, Hunter Brunson marry

Lauren Lee Willis of Florence and Matthew Hunter Brunson of Pinewood were united in marriage Oct. 8 at Central United Church in Florence.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glynn Furman Willis of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Sara DuBose Barefoot and the late Laurie Hilton Barefoot of Florence and the Honorable and Mrs. James Cousar Willis of Chesterfield. A graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University, she is employed with Express World Wide Inc.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Eldridge Brunson of Pinewood. He is the grandson of Mrs. Helen B. King-Brooks-Futrell of Sumter, and the late Mr. Joseph Lewis Brunson Sr., Mr. Lewis Andrew Powell Sr. and the late Mrs. Annie Stanfield Powell, all of Pinewood. He graduated from Clarendon Hall Academy in Summerton attended Central Carolina Technical College. He is employed with Frontline Communications as an IBR field representative.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Mr. Donald James Grice, violinist Mr. Worth McLeary Lewallen IV, and vocalists Mrs. Elizabeth Houston Lewallen and Mr. Hal Douglas Townsend Jr. provided music.
Maid of honor was Lauren Zelda Manos of Greenville. Matron of honor was the groom’s sister, Ashley Brunson of Pinewood. Bridesmaids were Stephanie Alexis Roark of Florence; the bride’s cousin, McKenzie Leigh Bame of Myrtle Beach. The groom’s cousin, Layla Maria Fulk of Stokesdale, North Carolina, was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother-in-law, Jimmy Carl Lamb Jr.; his cousins, Joseph Lewis Brunson III and Drake Eldridge Brunson; and Christopher Brian Scott, all of Pinewood. Ushers were the bride’s brother, Glynn Furman Willis Jr. of Hartsville, and the bride’s cousin, Joshua Hilton Barefoot of Florence. The groom’s cousin, Luke Francis Brunson of Sumter, was ring bearer.
Junior bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins, Carlin Faith Creel and Christian Grace Creel, both of Myrtle Beach, and Lydia Rosmarie Barefoot of Florence. Acolyte was Frawley Grace King of Florence. Crucifer was Caleb Garrison King of Florence. Program attendants were Penelope Denise Lookadoo and Kelly Annas Lookadoo, both of Florence, and the groom’s cousins, Logan O’Neal Wilkes and Sarah Feldman Wilkes, both of Camden.
A reception followed at The Columns in Florence.
After their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Camden.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At a friend’s party.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: About a month after dating.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The ring was put in a sock that the dog, Winston, carried to Lauren.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Looking forward to seeing each other for the first time in our wedding gown and tux at the altar.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Lauren is a lifelong member of Central Methodist Church. She was baptized, confirmed and will be married at Central’s altar. Lauren and Hunter will be the third generation married at Central; Lauren’s maternal grandparents and Lauren’s parents were married there.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The song “The Prayer” because we like the lyrics and meaning. “The Lord’s Prayer” because it was sung at Lauren’s parents’ and maternal grandparents’ weddings.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Yes, wedding dress is new; garter with monogrammed blue initials; borrowed maternal grandmother’s hanky she carried on her wedding day; and old lace from the bride’s maternal grandmother’s wedding dress wrapped around her bouquet.
