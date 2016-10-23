William and Dorothy Byam celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

On Sunday, Oct. 14, 1951, William H. Byam of Caledonia, New York, and Dorothy E. Yauchzee of Leroy, New York, were married at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Caledonia.
They have three daughters: Deborah (John) Slusser of Pavilion, New York; Stacey of Palm Bay, Florida; and Onnalinda Vitalini of Columbia. They also have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The Byams lived in Caledonia, then relocated to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where they lived for 38 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Columbia, where they remain in good health and enjoy life.
Comments