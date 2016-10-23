Social

October 23, 2016 12:01 AM

Heinrich and Gwyn DuBose-Schmitt celebrate 50th anniversary

Heinrich A. DuBose-Schmitt Sr. and M. Gwyn DuBose-Schmitt of Lexington recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 22, 1966 at First Southern Methodist Church in Sumter.

Their children are Heinrich (Tara) Dubose-Schmitt Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; Jarrod G. (Brooke) Dubose-Schmitt of Sumter; and Elinor Leigh (Sean) Lister of Anderson. The have nine grandchildren.

Family an loved ones attended an anniversary party Saturday at Embassy Suites in Greenville.

The couple will take a scenic mountain trip to celebrate their anniversary.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: At Evans’ Esso Station on Main Street in Sumter.

Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?

A: Thankfully, we were able to finally get married after the bride was forty-five 45 minutes late to the church.

Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.

A: Way too many to name.

