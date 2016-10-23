Allison Davis, Christian Leveque to wed

Dr. Linda Crout Wingard and Mr. Billy Eldrege Wingard of Batesburg-Leesville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Allison Anne Davis, to Christian John Leveque, son of Mr and Mrs. Elroy John Leveque of Mandeville, Louisiana, and the late Mrs. Melanie Short Leveque.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, is also the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burnham Davis of Camden.
She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Christmas Carol Davis of Darlington, the late Mr. and Mrs. James McBride Crout, and the late Mr. Richard Ligon Davis. She earned bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences from Clemson University and in nursing from the University of South Carolina, and she earned a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Medical University of South Carolina. She is employed with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Los Angeles, is the grandson of the late Mr. John Elroy Leveque and Mrs. Pauline Steiber Campbell and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur John Short. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political sciences and business administration from Rhodes College and a master’s degree in finance from Tulane University. He is employed with Payden & Rygel.
The couple plans a February wedding in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Allison and Christian met at the wedding of two mutual friends. The attraction was instant and the chemistry undeniable. Christian was living in Atlanta at the time, while Allison was in Charleston. A few weeks after the wedding, Allison visited Christian in Atlanta on Mother’s Day, which was very special to him as his mother died of leukemia when he was 20. Subsequently, Christian visited Allison in Charleston for Memorial Day weekend. The rest, as they say, is history. They were basically inseparable from that moment forward!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Christian wanted the proposal to be unique and special. After nearly five years of courtship, Allison was convinced he couldn’t surprise her. But he still had a few tricks up his sleeve! Christian grew up in New Orleans, and they were planning a weekend trip there for a friend’s wedding. He knew the timing would be perfect, as Allison wouldn’t be expecting it! His father picked them up from the airport and was waiting to stealthily hand off the custom engagement ring Christian had designed himself. He dropped the couple off at the rehearsal dinner and wished Christian luck, knowing he would be proposing the next day. It was there that the mother of the bride-to-be told Allison they were invited to an intimate family brunch the following morning at the Columns Hotel on St. Charles Avenue – a New Orleans favorite of theirs. Of course this was all part of an elaborate plan to get an unsuspecting Allison to the right spot for Christian to pop the big question! The next morning, they arrived for “brunch” and were met by a photographer who told them she was there to photograph the brunch for the wedding party and asked if they minded letting her snap some photos to perfect the lighting, as they were the first from the wedding party to arrive. Allison, ever the picture aficionado, ate it up. Shortly thereafter she said, “I hope we get to do this one day,” to which Christian replied, “How about right now?” Before she could quite figure out what he meant, he dropped down on one knee and asked Allison if she would give him his life’s greatest honor and spend forever with him. She said yes!
Comments