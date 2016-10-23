Abigail Thielke, Joseph Sherard to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Lowell Thielke of Augusta, Georgia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigail Ashlynn, to Mr. Joseph Alexander Sherard of Abbeville, South Carolina. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sherard Jr. of Abbeville.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Hugh Dunaway of Augusta and the late Mr. Dunaway, and of the Rev. and Mrs. Alviah Lowell Thielke of Decatur, Georgia. Mr. Sherard is the grandson of Mrs. Joseph Herman Cartledge of Edgefield and the late Mr. Cartledge and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sherard Sr. of Abbeville.
Miss Thielke is a 2010 graduate of Augusta Preparatory Day School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in English in 2014 from the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She is a member of the Columbia Museum of Art Contemporaries Board and serves as the Marketing Committee chair. Miss Thielke was presented in 2012 at the Augusta Symphony Guild Cotillion. Professionally, she is a public relations and editorial associate with Columbia Metropolitan magazine.
Mr. Sherard was a member of the 2008 graduating class of Abbeville High School. In 2012, he graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and entrepreneurship, with a minor in political science. He earned a Juris Doctor in 2016 from the Charleston School of Law, where he also served on the law review. Currently, he is employed as a discovery contractor with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP in Columbia.
A December wedding is planned. Miss Thielke and Mr. Sherard will be married at the First Baptist Church of Augusta.
