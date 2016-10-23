Whitney Dasta, Justin Solich marry

Whitney Dasta and Justin Solich, both of Irmo, were united in marriage Oct. 22 at a private lake house in Gilbert.
The bride is the daughter of Joseph Dasta of Columbia and Dana Fidler (Kenneth Fidler Jr.) of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Carol and Ronald Dasta of West Columbia and Roy Sears and the late Patricia Sears of Columbia. She earned an associate degree in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, and she is employed with Lexington-Richland School District 5.
The groom is the son of Christine Bernecky of Irmo and Mark Solich (Rhonda Solich) of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of James Bernecky of Irmo, Donna Fulton of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Gene Solich and the late and Donna Solich of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Georgia, he is employed with Lexington-Richland 5 and Lizards Thicket of Irmo.
In the 5:30 p.m. ceremony, the bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Samantha Montondo of Irmo. Matron of honor was Jessica Weaver of Sumter. Bridesmaids were Marissa Dasta of Irmo and Latosha Dasta of Lexington. Hailey Weaver of Sumter was flower girl.
Best man was Randy Burnum of Douglasville, Georgia. Groomsmen were Brandon Coombes, Blake Dasta, and Trevor Henry, all of Irmo. The couple’s son, Xander Solich of Irmo, was ring bearer.
The couple will reside in Irmo.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met a mutual friend’s St. Patrick’s Day get-together in 2012.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: From the moment we met to the day we started dating, he had my heart. He is always a gentlemen and goes above and beyond for me, his family, and his friends.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: It was a chilly, rainy day. We had plans to go see the Christmas lights at Saluda Shoals Park but weren’t sure due to the weather. Justin told me we had to stop at his mom’s, close to the park, and wait to see if the rain would subside. Justin’s mom had photos of a young Justin out to look at. I love photos and was sucked in, completely ignoring my surroundings. Justin tried talking to me, but the pictures had my full attention. He had to force the pictures out of my hand and make me look at him. He got down on one knee and said, “Baby! You know how much I love you right?” As he’s talking, I see my mom and stepdad come out of the other room with a camera. They hid their car down the street. The rain finally calmed down, and we were able to enjoy a fun evening at the park. It was later at the park that he revealed his original plans to propose by the marshmallow roasting pit but was afraid the rain wasn’t going to allow that and went with is mom’s house.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I’m most looking forward to having our close family and friends together in one place to celebrate our love.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: I love fall and Halloween and wanted something outside to bring in the feeling of that. Our wedding is at night to bring in the fun of Halloween.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Most of songs that will be played have a meaning of their own, from the definition of our love to loved ones that were lost. Each holds a special place in our hearts.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: I will have all of these elements. Not all of them have been determined yet or can be revealed.
Comments