Lauren Eleazer, Kale Williams marry

Lauren Natalie Eleazer and Roger Kale Williams, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 22 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Columbia. Senior pastor the Rev. Dr. Robert Walker officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert F. Eleazer Jr. and Marcia W. Eleazer of Cayce. She is the granddaughter of Robert F. Eleazer Sr. and Leora A. Eleazer of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of South Carolina, where she now is employed.
The groom is the son of Roger D. Williams and Vickie W. Williams of Lexington and Ms. Rhonda Shealy Williams of West Columbia. He is the grandson of James I. Shealy and S.C. Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington, Dianne S. Stewart and Gene Stewart of Hilton Head and the late Hoyt L. Williams and Vada Williams of South Congaree. He is pursuing a computer science degree from Limestone University, and he is employed with Michelin North America.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Violinist Andrew Lynn and cellist Ying Lynn provided music.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Sarah Eleazer Chambers of Cayce. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Tami. L. Crim of Lexington, Mrs. Susan S. O’Cain of Chapin, and Miss Allison Carnes of Charleston.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Braxton Raybon of Lexington, Joshua Magni of Chapin, and Joshua Chambers or Cayce. Gavin L. Chambers of Cayce was ring bearer.
Honorary bridesmaids were Miss Jessica Zeigler and Miss Amber Thomas, both of Lexington.
A reception followed at M Space in Columbia.
After their honeymoon, a Caribbean cruise with stops in Haiti, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cozumel, Mexico, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met over three years ago through mutual friends.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew from the beginning he was the one for me. We talked like we’d known each other for years. I began to call him “my Kale” to my girlfriends before we even went on our first date. Two weeks after meeting, he said he was taking me to his favorite restaurant. Imagine how surprised I was when it turned out to be my favorite, too. He makes me laugh until I cry and my cheeks hurt. I couldn’t imagine a life without him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: I found out afterward the original plan was to propose on a weekend getaway trip to Tennessee last October. Kale couldn’t wait, though. He works swing shift, and after he got off work, he drove from Gilbert to downtown Columbia in the middle of the night on a Wednesday. He woke me up from a dead sleep, my hair sticking up in all directions, and I could hardly see a thing without my contact lenses. He got down on one knee and said he couldn’t wait another day to ask me. Of course I said yes but couldn’t go back to sleep because I was too busy trying to catch the light coming through the blinds so I could stare at my gorgeous ring.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Seeing his face when I come down the aisle.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: My parents were married in the same church, and it is a beautiful sanctuary. The church holds a lot of family history and memories.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Our first dance song is “First Dance” by Corey Smith, one of our favorite artists. The song is about a newly married couple who promise to keep their love alive and always act like it’s the first dance. “This is the first dance, but it won’t be the last.”
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old is my jewelry. Something new is my dress. Something borrowed is my shoes. Something blue is my garter.
