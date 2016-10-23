M’Lee Lander Grandy, Timothy Joseph Guy marry

M’Lee Lander Grandy of Batesburg-Leesville and Timothy Joseph Guy of Saluda were united in marriage Sept. 16 at Southern Oaks in Gilbert. The Rev. Brian H. Coker, senior minister of First Christian Church of Waycross, Georgia, officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olander Giles Grandy of Batesburg-Leesville. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vance Grandy of Batesburg-Leesville and the late Hazel Queen of Knoxville, Tennessee. She earned a degree in radiologic technology from of Midlands Technical College, and she is employed with Palmetto Health Richland as a radiologic technologist.
The groom is the son of Mr. Allen Guy and Ms. Julie Guy of Saluda. He is the grandson of Mrs. Sybil Massey of Saluda, Ms. Marlene Guy Gunter of Batesburg, and Mr. Byron Gunter of Ward. He attended Piedmont Technical College and is employed with Michelin.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Julie Maye Ramirez, and bride’s man of honor was Mr. Drayton McKenzie Roland. Bridesmaids were Ms. Madison Elizabeth Guy, Mrs. Mandy Anne Luckadoo, Ms. Haley Vancella Gantt, Miss Casey Miranda Berry, Mrs. Julie-Ann Susan Broome, and Miss Josie Lenora Yarborough. Bridesman was Mr. Matthew Allan Risinger. Miss Ella Rose Joy and Miss Emalyn Carter Luckadoo were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Matthew River Guy, Mr. Michael Presley Guy, Mr. Christopher Giles Grandy, Mr. William Theodore Luckadoo IV, Mr. William Elwin Holmes, Mr. Nolan Roucal Noteboom, Mr. Collin Michael Riley and Mr. Gene Allen Robertson. Master Carson Brooks Luckadoo was ring bearer.
Miss Mikayle Addison Guy and Miss Alyssa Kerri Guy were junior bridesmaids and program attendants.
A reception followed at Southern Oaks in Gilbert.
After their honeymoon in CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Batesburg-Leesville.
