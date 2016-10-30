Regi and Yvonne Thackston celebrate 60th anniversary

Reginald “Regi” Thackston and Yvonne Thackston of Sumter recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 27, 1956 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Fort Mill.
Their children are retired Col. Mark W. (Tempie) Thackston of Enterprise, Alabama, and Mrs. Fran (Lee) Glaze of Sumter. They have four grandchildren: Scott and Sally Glaze, Nancy Canon and Reeves Thackston.
They have lived in Norway, Hemingway, Conway, Marion, Charleston, and Columbia, all in South Carolina, while the Rev. Dr. Thackston was a United Methodist minister.
Comments