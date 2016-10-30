Blaine Hite, Joshua McElwee marry

Blaine Charlotte Hite of Chapin and Joshua William McElwee of Andrews were united in marriage Oct. 1 at Senate’s End in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Kyle Derek Hite officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Kevin Hite of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Edward Evans of Chapin, Mrs. Beverly Adams of Surfside Beach and the late Kenneth Merle Hite Sr. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Newberry College, and she is employed with Lexington Medical Center as a labor and delivery nurse.
The groom is the son of Mr. Dorsey William McElwee of North Charleston and Ms. Lynette Jean Bryant of Andrews. He is the grandson of Mrs. Mildred Bryant of Andrews and the late Ms. Gladys Henke of Laurel, Mississippi. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Newberry College, and he is employed with Zoll as a medical sales representative.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Matron of honor was Mrs. Bonni Jeffers of Irmo. Bridesmaids were Miss Kelley Robinson of Nederland, Colorado; Mrs. Tiffany Rufus of Suttons; Miss Hannah Hite and Mrs. Stacey Sayger, both of Chapin; Mrs. Christine Meetze of Newberry; and Miss Summer Bartek of Athens, Georgia. Miss Riley Jane Evans of Chapin was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. Alexander McElwee of Andrews. Groomsmen were Mr. Matthew Hite of Chapin; Mr. Kevin Rufus, Mr. John David Glisson, and Mr. Kyle Wilson, all of Andrews; Mr. Robby Scaggs of North Augusta; and Mr. Hunter Wynn of Vero Beach, Florida. Master David Campbell “Camp” Evans Jr. was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Senate’s End.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Irmo.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Newberry College.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on New Years Day 2016.
