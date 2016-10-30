Michele Prevatte, Jason Fowler marry

Michele Lea Prevatte and Jason Paul Fowler, both of West Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 14 at the Mitchell House in Lexington. Gary Pozsik officiated the 7 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Donna Prevatte of Cayce. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Hilda Sharpe of Cayce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and she is employed with Palmetto Health Richland in the neonatal intensive care unit.
The groom is the son of Ollie Fowler. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and he is employed with Enterprise.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Krystal M. Andrews of West Columbia. Matron of honor was Vanessa C. Pritchard of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Morgan L. Leardi, Bridgette N. Redick and Jaime Howard, all of West Columbia. Peyton Wise of West Columbia was flower girl.
Best man was Bradley Crosby of Lexington. Groomsmen were Mark Dean of South Carolina; Bradley Trogdon and Matthew Dowling, both of West Columbia; and Robbie Sofaly of West Palm Beach, Florida. Noah J. Baughman of West Columbia was ring bearer.
Ushers were Nicholas Prevatte of Cayce and Mike Mims of Denver.
A reception followed at the Mitchell House.
After their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Todd & Moore.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Feb. 14, 2015.
