Kelsey Taylor, Joseph Ford marry

Kelsey Claire Taylor and Joseph Scott Ford, both of New York, were united in marriage Oct. 1 at Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest. The Rev. Stephen P. Taylor officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of the Revs. Stephen and Cynthia Taylor of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of the late Rev. Bill and Marian Cooke of Greenville and the late Rev. Houston D. and JoClair Taylor of Prosperity. A graduate of Clemson University and The William Esper Studio, she is employed as an actor.
The groom is the son of Scott and Dede Ford of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is the grandson of Joe and JoEllen Ford of Little Rock and Ted and LaDoris Greenway of Paragould, Arkansas. A graduate of Vanderbilt University and The William Esper Studio, he is employed as an actor.
Matron of honor was Lauren Taylor Stines. Bridesmaids were Hannah Joyce, Katie Paxton and Jessica Cantrell.
Best man was Blake Waldon. Groomsmen were Sam Ford, Will Ford and Cam Umlauf.
A reception followed at Hotel Domestique.
After their honeymoon in Scotland, the couple will reside in New York.
