Anna Wilbourne, Dylan Parker marry

Anna Wilbourne of Springdale and Dylan Parker of West Columbia were united in marriage Oct. 7 at Holland Avenue Baptist Church in Cayce. Mr. Chuck Underhill officiated the 7 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tate Wilbourne of Springdale. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Dennis Reilly of Lexington and Mr. Ronnie Wilbourne and the late Mrs. Annette Dove Wilbourne of Springdale. A graduate of Airport High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Southern Wesleyan University. She is employed with Airport High School as a social studies teacher.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Parker of West Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. Michael McLaughlin and the late Mrs. Delores McLaughlin of Columbia, Mr. and Mrs. David Parker of Chapin, Mr. Erbie Parker and the late Mrs. Doris Parker of Chapin, and Mr. Geddes Dodson and the late Mrs. Norma Jean Dodson of West Columbia. Also a graduate of Airport High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from University of South Carolina Upstate, and he is employed with Lexington School District 1.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Mrs. O’Neta Poovey and organist Mrs. Stacey Arnold provided music.
Maid of honor was Ms. Kiley Ayers of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Amanda Burr of Lugoff, Ms. Katie Sams of Columbia, and Mrs. Jenna Hazen of Winnsboro.
Best man was Mr. Derek Earle of West Columbia. Groomsmen were Mr. Casey Parker and Mr. Will Martin, both of West Columbia, and Mr. Wade Arduini of Clifton, Virginia.
A reception followed at 701 Whaley. The couple will reside in Springdale.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We started dating while we were in high school.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: It didn’t take us long to realize while we were apart at college that both of us just couldn’t live without the other.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Dylan proposed while taking a stroll on the State Capitol grounds after dinner one night.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Seeing each other before the wedding.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We liked 701 Whaley because it was a large, indoor facility and we are even more thankful for our indoor venue since Hurricane Matthew decided to come on our wedding day.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We both wanted to have a very Christ-centered service, and all of the music we chose were some of our favorite hymns, such as “ ’Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus.”
