Bill and Joyce Mustard celebrate 50th anniversary

William Beckett and Joyce Stephenson Ikerd Mustard recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and golden wedding bands.
Bill and Joyce met through a coworker in 1963. They married September 22, 1966 in Columbia.
Their children are James Ikerd and Tina Mustard (Richard) Seigler. Their grandchildren are Christopher Ikerd and Ford Seigler.
Bill is an Eagle Scout and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He started his own business, Mustard-Coleman Construction Co. Inc., in 1969. He retired in 1989.
Joyce is an Air Force veteran who served at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She attended business college on the G.I. Bill and graduated. She worked in civil service at Fort Jackson and retired in 1978 to work with her husband.
Bill and Joyce joined many organizations with memberships and good times in the Saint Andrews Society, Flamenco Club, Forest Lake Club, and the South Carolina Asphalt Paving Association.
Bill and Joyce designed and built a home on Lake Murray in 1982. They attend St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Chapin, where they transferred their membership from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia.
