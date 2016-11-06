Catherine DeHart, Drew Weiskopf to wed

Mr. and Mrs. David Vernon DeHart Jr. of Columbia announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Benson DeHart of Little Rock, Arkansas, to Mr. Phillip Andrew Weiskopf of Little Rock. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Lawrence Weiskopf of Columbia, Mississippi. The couple will reside in Nashville, Tennessee.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Evelyn Pence Reeves, the late Mr. Clayborne Boggan Pence, the late Mrs. Nora Hudgens DeHart and the late Mr. David Vernon DeHart, all of Anderson. She is a graduate of Auburn University and is employed by The Advisory Board Company of Washington, D.C.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mr. Bennie Earl Wells, the late Mrs. Julia Faye Wells, the late Mr. George Henry Weiskopf and the late Mrs. Shirley Sabatier Weiskopf, all of Columbia, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is employed by Public Consulting Group of Boston.
The wedding is planned for July 2017 in Columbia.
