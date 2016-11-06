Megan Barnes, Neil Wilson marry

Megan Louise Barnes and Clifton Neil Wilson were married Aug. 27 at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Greenville. The Rev. Dr. Justin Gilreath officiated. A reception followed at Studio 220, Hyatt Regency.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Howard Barnes Jr. of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Roxie Koon Derrick and the late Mr. John Samuel Derrick of Little Mountain and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Howard Barnes Sr. of Prosperity. Megan is a graduate of Clemson University and is employed by Think Up Consulting.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Mize Wilson of Florence. He is the grandson of Mrs. Jean Ellis Altman and the late Col. Robert Morris Altman of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Neille Alford Wilson of Darlington. Neil is a graduate of Clemson University and is employed by Harper Construction.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Maids of honor were Jamie Lee Barnes and Elizabeth Brooks Barnes. Bridesmaids were Lenore Mize Wilson, sister of the groom; Katherine Louise Freemon, Lauren Elizabeth Knight, Kacie Nicole Reeves, Madison Paige Underwood, and Lauren Nicole Verdi. Honorary bridesmaids were Lauren Rechel Gaulin, McCauley Bennett Williamson, Meredith Ashburn Yelton, and the late Emily Lauren Yelton, in remembrance. Flower girls were Emily Sarah Purcer and Laney Reed Purcer. Readers were Myra Hill and Meredith Yelton.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Logan David Barnes, Gavin Appleby Hutto, David Barrington Holladay, Herbert Hall Provence IV, Adam Lewis Quattlebaum, and Charles Lewington Rhodes.
After a honeymoon to Sonoma Valley, California, the couple resides in Greenville.
