Hollie Hendrick, Roddey Smith marry

Holland Moree’ “Hollie” Hendrick of Robbins, North Carolina, and Roddey Benn Smith of Irmo were united in marriage Sept. 24 at Pawleys Island House of Worship in Pawleys Island. The Rev. Curtis Barbery, the bride’s grandfather, officiated the 11 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of James and Marcia Hendrick of Robbins, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Curtis and Mae Barbery of Robbins, North Carolina, and Ruby Hendrick and the late James A. Hendrick Sr. of Cameron, North Carolina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wingate University in 2013 and a master’s degree in biological sciences from Clemson University in 2016.
The groom is the son of Thornton “Sid” and Martha Smith of Columbia. He is the grandson of Roddey “Cobb” and Ruth Bell of Georgetown and the late Thornton and Ida Smith of Harleyville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Furman University in 2012 and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University in 2016. He is employed with Michelin North America as a quality engineer.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Chase McAbee provided music.
Matron of honor was Anna Chapman of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were Hannah Hendrick and Helena Hendrick, both of Robbins, North Carolina.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Lawson Smith and Parker Brown, both of Columbia.
Annette Bouldin of Ramseur, North Carolina, served as wedding director.
A reception followed at Winyah Indigo Society Hall.
After their honeymoon in Folly Beach, the couple resides in Irmo.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met online, but our first face-to-face meeting was in downtown Greenville on a very cold evening in January. It was so cold the ice skating rink closed, so we had dinner and played games at Frankie’s Fun Park instead.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Roddey proposed at the same location as his parents, on his grandparents’ dock on Pawleys Island, overlooking the marsh.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The chapel at Pawleys Island is a one-room chapel, so Roddey had to be guarded to make sure he didn’t turn around to see me before my big entrance into the chapel.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Roddey spent his childhood summers in Pawleys Island and often visited the chapel during those years. More recently, Roddey, with his father and brother, have preformed at the chapel during the summer services. It provided most guests with a destination feel, without having to travel too far.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Our duet song, “Come Thou Fount,” was the first song we ever publicly sang together. All other songs were hymns we both grew up hearing.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Yes, my something old was a vintage handkerchief with a pink butterfly. My something new was my white lace shoes. My something borrowed was a blue lace fan, as it was very warm once my dress was on. My something blue was a blue and white crystal hair comb.
