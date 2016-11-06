Hollie Hendrick, Roddey Smith marry

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:41 Will Muschamp set out mousetraps to motivate Gamecocks

1:21 South Carolina celebrates win over Missouri

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel