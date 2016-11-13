Courtney Kotowski, Andrew Watson to wed

Kathy Kotowski of Greenville and Dave Kotowski of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Kotowski, to Andrew Watson, son of Robert Watson of Lexington and Cindy Watson of West Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the granddaughter of Lorraine Niese of Van Wert, Ohio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2013, and she is employed with G5.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of John Edward “Ed” Hill of Elgin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Charleston in 2013, and he is employed with RealPage.
The couple plans an April wedding in Woodruff.
