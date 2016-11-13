Haley Rodgers, Stephen Balentine Jr. to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Michel Todd Rodgers of Ridge Spring are pleased to announce the engagement their daughter, Miss Haley Brianne Rodgers, to Mr. Stephen Keith Balentine Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Keith Balentine Sr. of Johnston.
The bride-elect, a resident of Ridge Spring, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Ray Fulmer of Ridge Spring and the late Mrs. Janice R. Fulmer and Mr. and Mrs. Billy S. Rodgers of Ward.
A 2012 graduate of W. Wyman King Academy, she earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2016, graduating summa cum laude. She is the owner of Haley Bee Boutique and is employed by Gene Ray Fulmer Construction Company, Inc.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of Mrs. Sara C. Crocker of Johnston and the late Mr. Jerry N. Crocker Sr. and Mr. Truman Manly Balentine of Ware Shoals and the late Mrs. Clara T. Balentine..
A 2010 graduate of Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy, he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from The Citadel in 2014. He is employed with Fluor Corporation as a civil engineer.
The couple plans a March wedding in Johnston.
