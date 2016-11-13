Elizabeth Binnicker, Christian Brown marry

Elizabeth Marie Binnicker and Christian Trousdale Brown II, both of New Orleans, were united in marriage Nov. 12 at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Drs. Ellen Fowler Skidmore and Ginger Barfield officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Lee Binnicker. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mabry Binnicker and the late Mr. Mabry Binnicker and the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Burns Bates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism management from Clemson University, and she is employed with SMG, which manages facilities including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christian Trousdale Brown and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bruce Craighill. He is the grandson of Mrs. John Thomas Munro and the late Mr. John Thomas Munro and Mrs. Louisette Trousdale Brown and the late Mr. Alfred Whitney Brown Jr. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University, and he is employed with Iberia Bank.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Violinist Miss Courtney Jackson and organist Mrs. Beverly Salley provided music.
Maid of honor was Miss Rachel Lee Binnicker. Bridesmaids were Miss Rachel Dawn Ellyn and Miss Julia Smith Theus, both of Charleston; Mrs. Emily Pearce Muldrow and Miss Anne McIntyre Hargrove, both of Greenville; Miss Lauren Ann Teague of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Miss Caroline Mills Fuqua of Columbia.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. Jack Elliot Laub of Durango, Colorado; Mr. Jordan Patrick McGuire, Mr. Bartow Greenslit Stulb, Mr. Peter Anderson Wilson Jr., Mr. William Howell Crosby and Mr. Bradley Daniel Leopold, all of New Orleans; Mr. John Caire Wegman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mr. John Thomas Wimberly of Dallas; and Mr. Edward Lynch Vranian of Morrisonville, New York.
Scripture readers were Mrs. Rene’ Durr Hamer and Mrs. Ameilie Munro Guthrie. Greeters were Miss Caroline Elizabeth Morris, Miss Catherine Lanier Morris, Mr. Garrett Donovan McNaboe and Mr. Casey Patrick McNaboe.
Ushers were Mr. Robert Bruce Craighill, Mr. Whitney McIlhenny Brown, Mr. Robert Duncan Brown and Mr. Gregory Davis Guthrie.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
After their honeymoon in Palm Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the couple will reside in New Orleans.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met freshman year at Clemson University.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed on Avery Island in Louisiana, a very special place for the groom.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Celebrating with all our family and friends!
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something old: The lace on my dress is from my mother’s wedding dress. The pendants on my veil are from my maternal grandmother’s wedding dress.
Something new: Wedding dress.
Something borrowed: Pendant worn on a pearl bracelet that has been passed down from my great-great-grandmother that all the women have worn on their wedding day.
Something blue: A swatch of fabric from my grandmother’s dress has been sewn into my dress, and my initials and the date have been embroidered in blue.
