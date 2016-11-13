Juli Brymer, Clint Atkinson marry

Juli Elizabeth Brymer and Clint Bullard Atkinson, both of Hartsville, were united in marriage Oct. 22 at Kalmia Gardens in Hartsville. The Rev. Teddy G. Moore officiated the 3 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of N. Eugene and Rosalind W. Brymer of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Ovies and Bonnie White of Flomaton, Alabama, and the Rev. Joe and Edna Brymer of Dora, Alabama. She is a graduate of Northern Virginia Community College in Fairfax, Virginia.
The groom is the son of Clyde B. Sr. and Lou Doris Atkinson of Hartsville. He is the grandson of John M. and Eloise Atkinson and Curtis and Magoline Bullard. A graduate of McBee High School, he is employed with Carolina Canners.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. The groom was escorted by his brother, Clyde B. “Benjie” Atkinson Jr. of Hartsville.
Maid of honor was Gina Brymer Goddard of Cheraw. Bridesmaids were Madison Taylor Atkinson of Hartsville and Evangeline Rose Goddard of Cheraw.
Best man was the groom’s brother. Groomsmen were Chad A. Atkinson of Hartsville and Chuck Chisholm of Patrick.
Wedding director was Ms. Sherrie Moore. Guestbook attendants were Jaquelyn Garcia and Ashley Smoak. Ushers were Jackson F. & Jacob A. Goddard.
A reception followed at Kalmia Gardens Mansion.
After their honeymoon in Black Mountain, North Carolina, the couple will reside in Hartsville.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Online.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When we met.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: At sunset on Lake Robinson in Hartsville. A complete surprise.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Everything.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We wanted a simple, small wedding with family and a few special friends. We thought an outside wedding in the fall would be nice. Kalmia Gardens was lovely, and the weather was absolutely perfect.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Juli chose all the music. She walked down the aisle to “From the Ground Up.” After the ceremony, the “Hallelujah Chorus” gave a good sendoff.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Nothing old, new wedding dress, nothing borrowed or blue.
