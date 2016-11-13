Lisa King, Shane McDowell marry

Lisa King and Shane McDowell, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Nov. 12 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Columbia. Scott Fleischer officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of John B. King Jr. and Linda King of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Alice King of Columbia and the late John B. King Sr. A graduate of the surgical technology program at Midlands Technical College and of the Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting, she is employed as a certified surgical technologist and certified surgical first assistant.
The groom is the son of James McDowell and Julie McDowell. He is the grandson of Ronald McDowell and Joan McDowell and the late Richard Strong and the late Barbra Strong. A graduate of Midlands Technical College, he is employed with Westinghouse as a laser operator.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist Celia Tolar-Bane and violinist Kasey Weatherly provided music.
Maid of honor was Christie King of Charleston. Bridesmaids were Katherine Dixon and Lacey McDowell, both of Columbia, and Harley King of West Columbia. Junior bridesmaid was Rylee King of West Columbia. Maddie Lukens and Avery Lukens were flower girls.
Best man was Paul Hornsby of Columbia. Groomsmen were Erik McDowell, Micheal McDowell and Kyle King, all of Columbia; and Stephen Prysock of Michigan. Cooper Harrelson of South Carolina was ring bearer.
Lori Prysock of Michigan was honorary bridesmaid. Ushers were Jason Sutton of South Carolina and Tyler Sutton of Tennessee, who also read scripture.
A reception followed at The River Road and Jasmine House.
After their honeymoon in Asheville, North Carolina, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in high school our sophomore year.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When I realized that all my future dreams and plans included him.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to Asheville, North Carolina, to go apple picking and later visit the Biltmore Estate. While visiting the Estate’s gardens, we sat on a bench to rest and take in the view. Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and popped the question!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I can not wait to see his face as I walk down the aisle and for us to finally say “I do.”
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: I grew up in St. John’s Episcopal Church, and it was very important to me that we were wed there.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The hymn “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” not only is a beautiful song but has such a strong message that we wanted to share with everyone.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Something old, my late grandmother’s pendant, will be wrapped around my bouquet. Something new will be my dress. A bracelet I will be wearing is borrowed from my aunt, and my something blue will be the garter my mother wore on her wedding day.
