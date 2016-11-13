Emily Rickenbaker, Chase Moyer marry

1:21 Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum Pause

0:55 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

1:40 Jam Room Music Festival

6:56 Will Muschamp reacts after South Carolina loss to Florida

2:12 Kassy Alia draws strenght from support

1:17 Gamecocks encouraged that team didn't give up vs. Florida

2:59 Chili Cook Off in Five Points

1:09 Will Muschamp returns to The Swamp as South Carolina coach

2:42 What was planned for the new Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building?