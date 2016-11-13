Emily Rickenbaker, Chase Moyer marry

Emily Hyatt Rickenbaker and Chase Taylor Moyer, both of Spartanburg, were united in marriage Oct. 29 at the Dairy Barn at Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill. The Rev. Tom Rickenbaker officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Nelson and Becky Rickenbaker of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Hyatt of Summerville and the late Arthur Lloyd and Julia Rickenbaker of Conway. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Newberry College, and she is employed with Spartanburg Animal Clinic.
The groom is the son of Doug and Denise Moyer of Manheim, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of Robert and Mary Moyer, Richard Kreider and the late Teresa Kreider, all of Manheim. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, and he is employed with Cannons Elementary School as a special education assistant teacher.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Guitarist Matthew Smith and soloist Lance Winburn provided music.
Maid of honor was Sara Hyatt of Summerville. Bridesmaids were Julia Chase Burden of Columbia; Sarah Derrick of Lexington; Shannon Newman of Spartanburg; Anna Panning of Greenville; Jessica Parker of Moran, Wyoming; and Allison Reifsnyder of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Maren Howard of Columbia and Rose Wolf of Charleston were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Nate Enck, Blake Kreider, Jarryd Moyer, Landon Moyer and Tyler Reifsnyder, all of Manheim, Pennsylvania, and John Tindall of Charleston. Bryce Moyer and Jhett Reifsnyder, both of Manheim, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Dairy Barn. After their honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Spartanburg.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: While working at Heart Six Guest Ranch in Moran, Wyoming. Emily was a wrangler, and Chase was a float guide.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: While working together at the ranch.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Chase had just graduated from college. We were attending a party at his parents’ home in Manheim, Pennsylvania, in his honor, with family and friends celebrating his big day. He asked for everyone’s attention and began to thank family and friends for all their support over the years, and then he began to thank Emily for hers. He suddenly dropped to his knee and proposed in front of everyone!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The wedding day was perfect. It took place in a barn which was quite reminiscent of our days in Wyoming. The sun was setting as we had our first dance outside overlooking pastures, horses and fall leaves.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We wanted a barn because we met on a ranch and loved the rustic environment a barn provided.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Emily’s godfather sang the “Wedding Song,” and her college professor played the guitar. The music included some of the couple’s favorite songs and hymns: “Landslide” by Stevie Nicks, “Something in the Way She Moves” by James Taylor, and the hymn “Morning Has Broken.”
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Old: Emily’s great-grandmother’s pearl necklace. Emily wore it as a bracelet.
New: Wedding dress.
Borrowed: Emily’s mom’s pearl earrings from her own wedding.
Blue: Garter.
