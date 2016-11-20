Brooks Burdette, Candler Mathews III to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Allen Ray of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brooks Christine Burdette, to Candler Grady Mathews III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Candler Grady Mathews of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. Nate Rhodes and the late Mrs. Winona Rhodes of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ezzell of Irmo. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in public health, and she is employed as an elementary school teacher with the S.C. Public Charter School District in Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Raymond Avin of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. Candler Grady Mathews of Saluda. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and is pursuing a doctor of medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
The couple plans a December wedding in Beaufort.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were introduced by mutual friends while students at the University of South Carolina. Our first date was to a Gamecock football game.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After I first met Candler I told my roommate that he was “the one,” and I found out later he told his roommate the same thing after our first date.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went on a trip to New York. Candler insisted that we walk to a restaurant passing by the Crystal Bridge in Central Park. He surprised me by dropping to his knee and presented a beautiful diamond engagement ring with a speech asking me to marry him. A photographer took pictures, and people in the park clapped and cheered when I said yes.
Comments