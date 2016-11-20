Meagan Tisdale, Pressley Best to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Tisdale of Kingstree are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Meagan Lindsay Tisdale, to William Pressley Best, son of Jamie M. Best III of West Columbia and Janice Ariail Best of Chapin.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Ms. Irene Warren and the late Ronald Warren of Concord, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elton Tisdale of Kingstree. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at Clemson University, and she is employed as a voluntary benefit specialist with Colonial Life.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jamie M. Best Jr. of Galivants Ferry and the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ariail of Peak. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural mechanization at Clemson University, and he is employed as a service operations specialist with Blanchard Equipment.
The couple plans a March wedding in Kingstree.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: The Clemson saying, “There’s something in these hills,” stands to be a valid statement for Pressley and me, in more ways than one. Pressley and I met through mutual friends in biology class at Clemson University, where we became friends and study partners, and the next thing we know, we’re dating.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Clemson has played a huge role in our lives. After all, this is where we met, both graduated from and continue going back to as we our season ticket holders for Clemson football. With that being said, the spring game was a usual game we enjoyed going to as we liked to check out a preview of the upcoming season, so when Pressley and I made plans to head up to Clemson for the game, this was nothing out of the ordinary.
Pressley and I headed up to Clemson on April 9, 2016, and had already discussed how we wanted to walk around campus to see what all has changed. So as soon as we parked, Pressley suggested we head towards Tillman Hall and see all the construction at Clemson House. So when we got to Tillman Hall, we were looking about, when I noticed Pressley wasn’t beside me. As I turned around to look back, Pressley was knelt on the ground, with a ring in his hand and asking me to marry him. Of course I said yes!
