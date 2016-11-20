Stephanie Gallman, Jacob Jordan marry

Stephanie Lu Gallman and William Jacob Jordan III, both of Atlanta, were united in marriage Nov. 18 at Lowndes Grove in Charleston. The Rev. George “Bill” Eiwen officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Charles S. and Rebecca S. Gallman of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Marie Wyant of Wellston, Ohio, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Lucille Gallman of Celina, Ohio. A graduate of Irmo High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from the University of Georgia. She is employed as a writer and producer with CNN.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Lafayette Green III of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. William Lamar Jordan of Greenville. He is the grandson of Mrs. Homer Weldon Gantt of Greenville and the late Homer Weldon Gantt, Mr. and Mrs. William Jacob Jordan Jr. of Simpsonville, Mrs. Frederick Lafayette Green Jr. of Georgetown and the late Frederick Lafayette Green Jr., and the late Ernest and Betty Jo Bailey. A graduate of Spring Valley High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from College of Charleston. He is employed as an editor with the Associated Press.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Bridesmaids were the groom’s sisters, Bridget Rene Baker of Greenville, Amy Green Buckner of Charleston and Jennifer Jordan Stipp of Hollywood; Danielle Turbeville Bower of Mount Pleasant; the bride’s sister-in-law, Katherine Calhoun Gallman of Isle of Palms; Mary Elizabeth Smith Haselden, Patricia Wise Irby, Kyle McCarthy Murphy, Lisa Marie Perkins and Maureen Mague Powers, all of Atlanta; Kimberly Roenfeldt Smith of Columbia; and Elizabeth Eden Watson of San Francisco. Katherine Gray Gallman of Isle of Palms and Bailey Virginia Baker of Greenville were flower girls.
Groomsmen were John Means A’Hern of Columbia; the groom’s brothers-in-law, Perry McPherson Buckner IV of Charleston and Peter Derrick Stipp of Hollywood; the bride’s brother, Jeffrey Wyant Gallman of Isle of Palms; the groom’s brother, Frederick Lafayette “Laf” Green IV of Charleston; Jason William Johnson of Atlanta; Damian Morrell Tody of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and the groom’s nephew, Matthew “Tyler” Stipp of Hollywood.
Mr. John Scott Haselden, Mrs. Emily Askew Russell and Mrs. Cynthia Johnson DeAntonio served as readers. Drs. Matthew and Nicole Johnson and Dr. and Mr. Lauren and Donald Stewart were greeters.
A reception followed at Lowndes Grove.
After their honeymoon in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Jacob and I grew up on the same street near Irmo for several years, we ran in the same elementary school circles (do elementary school circles exist?), but it wasn’t till we were in our 30s, working on our careers in Atlanta when we actually got together. My dad planted the seed, in the most embarrassing way possible – after meeting Jacob at a funeral and showing him my picture. “He lives in Atlanta and he listens to Phish and he does kind of the same job that you do,” my dad explained to me on the phone after meeting him. While nothing came of that initial meeting, Jacob and I connected on social media many months later, and after stalking each other’s pictures and noticing we did like a lot of the same things, we went out for the first time. I honestly didn’t know if he was trying to network with me or date me. But my dad was right, he is a “very nice young man.”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The proposal was very low-key – he asked me to dinner on a random Tuesday, and we went back and forth about whose house we should meet at, eventually settling on his. I got off work late and walked through his front door, and he was down on one knee.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I’m most looking forward to having everyone I love in the same place at the same time.
