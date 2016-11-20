Logan Grillot, Dennis Lester wed

Logan Jean Grillot and Dennis Jeffrey Lester were married Oct. 22 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia. Pastor Frank Anderson officiated. A reception followed at Stone River in West Columbia.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Grillot of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Luczak of Westchester, Illinois, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Homer Grillot of Naperville, Illinois. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with the United States Postal Service.
The groom is the son of the late Mrs. Evonne Lester of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lester of Austelle, Georgia. He is employed with Carolina Industrial Trucks.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The maid of honor was Christina Lester. Bridesmaids were Tanya Hunter, Sarah Grillot, Heather Penny, Laurie Riser and Kristi Snow. Junior bridesmaid was Skylar Lester. Flower girls were Chesney Feltman and Pyper Grillot.
The best man was Travis Dixon. Groomsmen were Recoe Gant, Wade Grillot, Nat Duran, K.K. Snow, and Chris McConnell. Junior groomsman was Aidan Grillot.
After a honeymoon to the Dominican Republic, the couple resides in Columbia.
Comments