Laura Koerner, David Koepplin marry

Laura Koerner and David Koepplin, both of St. Paul, Minnesota, were united in marriage Sept. 4 at Minnesota Boat Club in St. Paul. Leslie Ann Johnson officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jon and Louise Koerner of Columbia. After graduating from Dreher High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in international studies and anthropology. She is employed as an event sales coordinator with the Science Museum of Minnesota.
The groom is the son of Beverly Koepplin of New Rockford, North Dakota. After graduating from New Rockford High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from Brown College. He is employed as a graphic designer with LAKANA.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Guitarist Joey Layer provided music.
Maid of honor was Jessica Heasley of St. Paul. Matron of honor was Kate Currie of Golden Valley, Minnesota. Bridesmaids were Hannah Hoes of Kirkland, Washington, and Carys Fisher of Burnsville, Minnesota. Evelyn Goebel of Roseville, California, was flower girl.
Best man was Mitch Andrews of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Groomsmen were Nick Davis of Minneapolis; John Goebel of Roseville, California; and Eric Koepplin of Fargo, North Dakota.
Ushers were Reid Fisher of Burnsville and Jim Mortensen of Melbourne, Florida.
A reception followed at Minnesota Boat Club.
After their honeymoon in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple will reside in St. Paul.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at a local watering hole thanks to the intervention of both of our roommates at the time. It was very much meant to be.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: To quote Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice”: “I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look, or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun.”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We had a lovely evening out during the St. Paul Winter Carnival in January 2015 as it was unusually warm, in the lower 30s. As we were heading home through Mears Park, just before the end, Dave dropped to one knee. It was so beautiful; all the trees were lit up in the park. He had even arranged to have our photographer friend present so we could have pictures!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The dance! It was great to relax and enjoy having fun with our guests.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: I had seen it walking home from work along the Mississippi River almost every day and knew that would be the only place for us. The tour of the venue only sealed the deal.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We had “Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton for the wedding party procession, “Your Song” by Elton John for the bridal entrance and “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates for the recessional. We just chose music we enjoyed.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The something old, something borrowed and something blue were all together in the sapphire jewelry set lent to me that belonged to my great aunt. The something new was the shoes!
