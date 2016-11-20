Brandi Spires, Scott Miller marry

Brandi Christine Spires and Scott Joseph Miller, both of Moncks Corner, were united in marriage Nov. 20 at Mepkin Abbey in Moncks Corner. Pam Poole officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Larry Joe Spires and Peggy Christine Spires of Gaston. She is the granddaughter of the late Leroy and Eleanor Spires and the late John and Rutha Watts. She earned a degree from The Citadel in educational leadership, and she is employed with Dorchester District 2 in Summerville.
The groom is the son of Joanna Brown of Manning and the late Charles Miller of Cottageville. He is the grandson of the late Alphonse and Rose Derito and the late Herman and Marie Miller. A graduate of Trident Technical College, he is employed with Robert Bosch Corporation in North Charleston.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
A reception followed at Music Man BBQ in Moncks Corner.
The couple will reside in Moncks Corner.
