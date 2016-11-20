Gillian Cote, Austin Kistler marry

Gillian Marie Cote of Rock Hill and Austin McKay Kistler of Greenville were united in marriage Sept. 24 at The Scott Farm in York. David Kite officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Julie Cote of Rock Hill. She is the granddaughter of Therese Cote of Rock Hill and William Taylor of Greenville. She a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in library science from the University of South Carolina. She is employed as a senior library assistant with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP.
The groom is the son of Tommy and Susan Carswell of Travelers Rest and Greg and Dale Kistler of Greenville. He is the grandson of Ernest and Betty Jean Carswell of Greenville and Robert and Barbara Kistler of Indian Trail, North Carolina. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed as an industrial and safety account representative with Vallen.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maids of honor were Julie Alimpich of Charleston and Kaitlyn Stokes Ladnier of Grand Bay, Alabama. Matron of honor was Megan Kistler of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Kelley Kroll van de Kamp of Durham, North Carolina; Jennifer Darlak of Piedmont; Carrie Papa of Mount Pleasant; Mallory Rodgers Tucker of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Erin Wendel Player of Cincinnati. Ella Kuester of Charleston and Tillie Wheeler of Richmond, Virginia, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Tommy Carswell of Travelers Rest; Justin Kistler of Columbia; Chase Phillips of San Francisco; Thomas Carswell of Groton, Connecticut; Spenser Cote of Durham, North Carolina; and Patrick Waters and Daniel Woodrum, both of Greenville. Graham Kistler of Columbia and Declan Kelley of Mount Pleasant were ring bearers.
Honorary bridesmaids were Logan Landfried and Abby Landfried, both of Mount Pleasant. Ushers were Mike McGinn of Huntsville, Alabama, and Justin Few of Greenville.
A reception followed at The Scott Farm.
After their honeymoon in St. George’s, Grenada, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At the University of South Carolina vs. University of Georgia football game in 2014.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: After six months of dating, Gillian accepted at job with the University of South Alabama in Mobile. We spent a year flying back and forth between Columbia and Mobile. Just after midnight on Sept. 5, 2015, Gillian’s plane touched down in the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Fifteen minutes later, Austin proposed in the airport terminal.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: We loved being surrounded by all of our family and friends. We also enjoyed surprising our guests when our slow dance to a well-known first dance song, Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” morphed into a shag to The Platters’ “With This Ring.” It is well known that the groom does not dance.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The Scott Farm house is owned by one of Gillian’s uncles and afforded the bride and groom the flexibility to make their wedding experience truly unique for their guests.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: It was all selected by the bride’s mother, including some of her grandmother’s favorite hymns.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Yes. Something old – a Virgin Mary charm owned by Gillian’s great grandmother was attached to her bouquet. Something new – the bride’s dress. Something borrowed – the rice pearl jewelry belonging to Gillian’s mother. Something blue – a South Carolina navy and white palmetto tree garter.
