Floyd and Lyllian Goff celebrate 60th anniversary

Floyd and Lyllian Goff of Lugoff recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 17, 1956 in Lugoff.
Their children are Floyd and Pam Goff, Donnie and Denise Goff, Cheryl and Jimmy Dinkins, Debra and Chris Hasty, Kenneth Goff, Dennis and Louise Goff, and Chrissy Goff-Triestram. They have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
They celebrated their anniversary by visiting the Lowcountry.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through mutual friends.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Honeymooning in Columbia.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Each time we had a new child was special.
