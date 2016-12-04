Ted and Stella Wilkins celebrate 60th anniversary

James “Ted” Wilkins and Stella Farish Wilkins of Columbia recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 1, 1956 at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.
Their children are Ted (Nancy) Wilkins and Dan Wilkins, both of Atlanta; Bob (Ginny Newell) Wilkins of Columbia; and Sheri (James) Cheek of Jacksonville, Florida.
They have 10 grandchildren: Jim, Megan, Andrew, Jacob, Rachel, and Peter Wilkins; Allison and Bradley Cheek; Hillary Stansfield; and Jennifer Burgess.
Their four great-grandchildren are Maddie Wilkins and Chase, Conner and Camile Burgess.
Ted and Stella celebrated with family Nov. 6 in Asheville, North Carolina, with a delicious brunch. Their good friends Linda and Stoney Denny gave them a week at their condo at Litchfield by the Sea in Pawleys Island, one of the Wilkinses’ favorite places.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Sharing a ride home from University of Southern Mississippi with a mutual friend.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Knowing I was married to the one I would spend the rest of my life with.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: That we would someday be able to travel farther than Vicksburg, Mississippi, where we honeymooned.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Traveling to Europe and Hawaii and cruising to Greece.
