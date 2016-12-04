Megan Bedenbaugh, Aaron Holley to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Bedenbaugh of Pomaria are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Megan Elise Bedenbaugh to Aaron Blake Holley, son of Mr. Bobby Ray Holley and the late Wanda Holt Holley of North Augusta.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Dianne Livingston Graham and the late Mr. Earl Asbury Graham Jr. of Pomaria and Mrs. Doliene Frick Bedenbaugh and the late Mr. Ernest Eugene Bedenbaugh of Prosperity. She is a 2012 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a 2015 graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in financial management. She will graduate in December 2016 with a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from Winthrop University.
The groom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. Enoch A. Holt and the late Mrs. Hazel Holt Kelly and the late Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Brewer Holley, all of Florence, Alabama. He is a 2006 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a 2008 graduate of Horry-Georgetown Technical College with an associate degree in agriculture. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Columbia Southern University. He is employed with Leak Testing Specialist, Inc. in Orlando, Florida, as a welding inspector.
The couple plan a June wedding in Pomaria.
