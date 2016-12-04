Eryn Blakeslee, Daniel Ellzey to wed

Mr. and Mrs. James Lawrence Blakeslee of Bonneau are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Eryn Elizabeth Blakeslee, to George Daniel Ellzey II, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Daniel Ellzey of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is a graduate of Richland Northeast High School and the University of South Carolina. She is employed with WorkPlace Solutions in Columbia as a senior account executive.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is a graduate of Heathwood Hall and Clemson University. He is employed with Mosquito Free Yards as managing partner for the Columbia and Grand Strand territories.
The couple plans a March wedding in Georgetown.
