December 4, 2016 12:01 AM

Pamela Sarbok, Christopher Duncan to wed

Together with their families, Pamela Morgan Sarbok of West Columbia and Christopher Paul Duncan of Lexington are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of John William Sarbok Sr and Marsha Ruth Sarbok and the granddaughter of Grace Sarbok. She is employed with JT’S Automotive.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Alice Duncan. He is a graduate of Newberry College.

The couple plan a February wedding in Lexington.

In their own words

Q: How did you meet?

A: We met at a previous job selling cars together.

Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?

A: Shortly after we started dating.

