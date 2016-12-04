Pamela Sarbok, Christopher Duncan to wed

Together with their families, Pamela Morgan Sarbok of West Columbia and Christopher Paul Duncan of Lexington are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of John William Sarbok Sr and Marsha Ruth Sarbok and the granddaughter of Grace Sarbok. She is employed with JT’S Automotive.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Alice Duncan. He is a graduate of Newberry College.
The couple plan a February wedding in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at a previous job selling cars together.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Shortly after we started dating.
