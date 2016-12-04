Frances Farrar, Frank Fields Jr. marry

Frances Elizabeth Farrar of North and Frank Michael Fields Jr. of Graniteville were united in marriage Dec. 3 at North United Methodist Church in North. The Revs. Ted Bost and Marie Ray officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Shingler Inglett of North and Mr. Joseph Beverley Farrar Jr. of Staunton, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thames William Jamison and the late Mrs. Carolyn Knotts Inglett, all of Columbia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Beverley Farrar of Blackstone, Virginia.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in dramatic arts from Coastal Carolina University and a certificate from The Clown Conservatory in San Francisco. She is employed with the Columbia Children’s Theatre and the S.C. Shakespeare Company as an educator and company member.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Michael Fields of Graniteville. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Meyer Cartledge of Belvedere and the late Mr. Frank Fields and Mrs. Ella Powell Fields Priest of Bath.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations as a process engineer.
The bride was escorted by her father, Mr. Joseph Beverley Jr., and her step-father, Mr. Charles Shingler Inglett, and given in marriage by her parents. Vocalists Jessica L. Hurst, Melissa B. Henry, Matt James, Bryan Robinson, and the bride’s mother provided music.
Matron of honor was Jessica L. Hurst of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Melissa B. Henry of Aiken and Jean Jones of Cayce. Lily Henry of Aiken and Vivy Farrar of Atlanta were flower girls.
Best man was Glenn Spradley of Aiken. Groomsmen were Brett Spradley of Aiken and William Jamison of Chapin. Jacob Whitesides of Graniteville was ring bearer.
Honorary bridesmaids were Carter C. Farrar of Atlanta; Jennifer Fields and Michelle F. Whiteside, both of Graniteville; Carter Willard of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Amy Dixon of Victoria, Australia. Ushers were Field Farrar of Atlanta, Nathan Fields of Graniteville, and Matt James of Greenville.
A reception followed at Livingston Municipal Complex Banquet Room. The couple will reside in Aiken.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met through an internet dating website.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: On a trip to Edisto, we were walking on the beach at night. We stopped to stargazed when Frank asked me to dance with him. I sang while we danced, and I knew he was the one.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Frank and I love to go fishing. On March 4, 2016, we planned to go fishing but awoke to a very gray, rainy day. So we didn’t go fishing, but later in the day, it cleared up, so we drove out to Clark’s Hill Lake (Lake Thurmond). While standing on a dock and looking out over the water, he proposed.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We’re looking forward to just celebrating with all our family and friends.
